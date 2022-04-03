Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.
ALIZY opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
