Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 739,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $370,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.82 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

