Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 277,710 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 277,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Equifax by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EFX stock opened at $234.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.85 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

