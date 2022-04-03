Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,375,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.17% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $43.38 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

