Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $50.65 Million in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 763,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.