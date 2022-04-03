Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $91.27 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 312,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $256.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.70. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.