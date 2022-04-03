Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $53.78 Million Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 365,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,778,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ALG opened at $142.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

