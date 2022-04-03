Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $76.67 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 823,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,667,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.18 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

