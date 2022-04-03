Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $55.22 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 727,334 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

