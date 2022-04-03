Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $95.64 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,887,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,642,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.