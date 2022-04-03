Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 418,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,809,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.36% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.55 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

