Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) to report $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 3,221,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

