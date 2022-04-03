Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

