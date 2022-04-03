Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $86.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,750,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

