Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Altimmune reported sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of ALT opened at $6.22 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 31.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

