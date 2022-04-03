Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $827,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

