Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.40 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

