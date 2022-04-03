Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,156. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

