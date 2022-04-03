Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.90. 7,514,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

