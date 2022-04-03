Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 692,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

