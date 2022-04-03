Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

DECK traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.67. 295,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,331. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

