Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $223.32. 248,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,859. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $199.32 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.