Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $19.38 on Friday, hitting $2,367.83. 282,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,313.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,358.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

