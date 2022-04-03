Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

NYSE:C traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,073,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,651,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.