Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.50. 1,354,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,865. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

