Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 514,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

