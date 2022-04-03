Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3,654.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.49. 2,879,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

