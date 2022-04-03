Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,239 Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 292,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 149,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 91,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

