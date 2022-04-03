Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 136,307 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,307 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

