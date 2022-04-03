Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

TMUS traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.76. 4,205,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

