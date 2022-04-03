Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of MO opened at $52.71 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

