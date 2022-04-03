Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Altria Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

