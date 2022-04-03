Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $94.79 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.