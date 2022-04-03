Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.82.

NYSE AMRC opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

