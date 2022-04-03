América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.56

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 65495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

