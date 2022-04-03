American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.70 Million

Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) to report $254.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.50 million and the highest is $255.90 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $345,969,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592,054 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

