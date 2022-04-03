American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

