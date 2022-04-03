American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.02 billion. American International Group reported sales of $10.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

