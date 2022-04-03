American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $13.67 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

