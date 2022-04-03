American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE AWR opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $31,828,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

