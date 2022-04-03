American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $68.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 109,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,338. The company has a market cap of $808.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $105.90.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,929,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Woodmark by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

