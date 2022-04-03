Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $454.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $404.91 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

