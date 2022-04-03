Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,186 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.