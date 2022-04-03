Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,479.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

