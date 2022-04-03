Americana Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $91,341,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $525.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.45 and its 200-day moving average is $604.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

