Americana Partners LLC Has $395,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PB opened at $69.37 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.