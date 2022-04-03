Americana Partners LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.