Americana Partners LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

