Americana Partners LLC Invests $447,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 368,150 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,098,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.30 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

