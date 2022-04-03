Americana Partners LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average is $256.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

